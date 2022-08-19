Salina, KS

Kansas Enjoying Significantly Below-Average Gas Prices

MetrosourceAugust 19, 2022

Kansas motorists are currently paying more than 20 cents under the current national average for a gallon of gasoline.

This according to Triple-A, which reported yesterday that the average, per-gallon cost for regular unleaded fell to just under three dollars, 72 cents on Thursday compared to the corresponding national average of three ninety-three.

Texas motorists were paying the least at the pump, posting a state average of a little under three bucks, 46 cents.

Hawaii slightly beats California for highest prices at the pump. Yesterday’s average came in at just over five bucks, 34 cents.

