Salina, KS

Now: 42 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 44 ° | Lo: 29 °

Kansas Earns No. 1 Seed in the West, to Play Howard in NCAA Tournament First Round

KU Athletics ReleaseMarch 12, 2023

Full Bracket

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The defending NCAA National Champion Kansas Jayhawks earned the No. 1 seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament, marking their 51st all-time appearance and NCAA record 33rd consecutive appearance. Kansas will play Howard in the first round on Thursday, March 16, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Playing as the No. 1 seed for the 16th time in program history, Kansas enters the NCAA Tournament as the Big 12 regular season Champions, posting a 27-17 overall record and 13-5 record in conference play.

Kansas will take on Howard, winners of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Tournament with a 65-64 victory over Norfolk State on Saturday. Howard enters the NCAA Tournament with a 22-12 record, including 12-3 in the MEAC. It is the fourth-ever conference tournament win in Howard’s history and the program’s third-ever NCAA Tournament appearance, first since 1992.

The Bison, out of Washington, D.C., are led by First Team All-MEAC Selection Elijah Hawkins, who averaged 13.0 points per game. Freshman Shy Odom was named the MEAC Rookie of the Year, averaging 10.8 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Kansas is 2-0 against Howard all-time, as the two teams last met on Dec. 29, 2011, with Kansas winning 89-34. The two teams first met on March 20, 1992 in the NCAA Midwest Regional in Dayton, Ohio, which Kansas won 100-67.

The Jayhawks have been selected to the NCAA’s West Region for the seventh time, most recently playing in the West in 2021. Kansas won the West Region in 2003 to advance to the Final Four, as well as the Western Region in 1940.

Kansas has posted a 45-13 record as a No. 1 seed, after winning the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed in 2022. Kansas is 15-0 all-time against No. 16 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, while the Jayhawks hold a 115-48 record all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Kansas Earns No. 1 Seed in the West...

Full Bracket LAWRENCE, Kan. – The defending NCAA National Champion Kansas Jayhawks earned the ...

March 12, 2023 Comments

Update on Coach Bill Self’s Statu...

Sports News

March 12, 2023

Kansas Falls to Texas in Big 12 Cha...

Sports News

March 12, 2023

Menards Hosting Food Drive

Kansas News

March 12, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Menards Hosting Food Driv...
March 12, 2023Comments
Professor’s Work on...
March 12, 2023Comments
Truck Driver Hurt in Cras...
March 12, 2023Comments
Tips Sought in Damage Cas...
March 11, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra