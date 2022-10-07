Salina, KS

Kansas Drought Emergency

MetrosourceOctober 7, 2022

The newest drought monitor shows three-fourths of Kansas is now in a drought emergency.

According to the Kansas Geological Survey, current drought conditions are on par with what the state saw between 2011 and 2012, meaning there are chances of significant decreases for parts of the Ogallala Aquifer, the biggest groundwater source for Southwest Kansas.

The full extent of how much the aquifer was depleted won’t be known until January, but water officials say this year has already proven much more severe for water levels given wells the KGS continuously monitors.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

