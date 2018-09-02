Salina, KS

Now: 79 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 79 ° | Lo: 73 °

Kansas Drops Season Opener Against Nicholls

KU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 1, 2018

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas football’s fourth quarter comeback in the 2018 season opener was cut short by Nicholls in the final minutes of regulation as the Colonels forced overtime and scored the game-winning touchdown to down the Jayhawks, 27-23.

It was the Colonels’ rushing presence that outdueled the Kansas passing game Saturday night at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. NSU finished the game with 187 yards on the ground and were led by junior running back Kendall Bussey, who tallied 123 yards and one touchdown.

Kansas threw for 199 yards, with 187 coming from starting quarterback Peyton Bender. Bender threw for two touchdowns, including a 15-yard score to Kerr Johnson Jr. late in the fourth quarter to give KU a 20-17 lead. Johnson finished the night with 54 receiving yards and the score.

Defensively, seniors Joe Dineen Jr. and Daniel Wise combined for 25 tackles; each tying their career-high marks for stops. Dineen recorded his 16th career game with 10 or more stops after tallying 16 total tackles on the night.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: Beaty Previews Nicholls State at Weekl...

August 28, 2018 8:15 pm

Veteran College Football Administrator Mike V...

August 7, 2018 8:55 am

Sam Cunliffe to Leave Kansas

July 23, 2018 2:55 pm

Joe Dineen Jr., Daniel Wise Voted Preseason A...

July 11, 2018 3:26 pm

Latest Stories

Sports News

Fourth Quarter Spark Lifts K-State ...

MANHATTAN, Kan. – With the help of an 85-yard punt return touchdown and 10-yard receiving touchdow...

September 2, 2018 Comments

Swedes’ Winning Streak Snappe...

Sports News

September 1, 2018

Kansas Drops Season Opener Against ...

Sports News

September 1, 2018

HS FB Coaches Corner: 9/1

Sports News

September 1, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Protect Your Hunting Dog ...
September 1, 2018Comments
Man Arrested after Allege...
August 31, 2018Comments
Southwest Kansas Man Want...
August 31, 2018Comments
Earthquake Shakes South-C...
August 31, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH