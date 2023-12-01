Kansas Drivers Enjoying Lower Prices at the Pump

By Metrosource December 1, 2023

Kansas drivers are rolling into the weekend with significantly lower prices at the pump.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular fell yesterday in the Sunflower State to just under two dollars and 90 cents, as the national average was unchanged at a few tenths under three-25 a gallon.

Prices were lowest again in Texas, where the Lone Star State average rose two cents to about two-75 a gallon on Thursday.

At the other extreme, California drivers saw the Golden State average fall one cent to just under four-85 a gallon.