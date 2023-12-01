Kansas Drivers Enjoying Lower Prices at the Pump

Kansas drivers are rolling into the weekend with significantly lower prices at the pump.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular fell yesterday in the Sunflower State to just under two dollars and 90 cents, as the national average was unchanged at a few tenths under three-25 a gallon.

Prices were lowest again in Texas, where the Lone Star State average rose two cents to about two-75 a gallon on Thursday.

At the other extreme, California drivers saw the Golden State average fall one cent to just under four-85 a gallon.