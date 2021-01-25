Kansas Disaster Declaration Continues

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly today signed Senate Bill 14 into law, extending the State of Disaster Emergency Declaration to March 31, 2021, and allowing for the continuation of certain resources, support, and regulations critical to Kansas’ COVID-19 response efforts.

“Extending the current disaster declaration is essential for our state’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, allowing us to keep Kansans safe and healthy, keep our economy open, and get our kids back in school as quickly as possible,” Governor Laura Kelly said.

Among other resources and support, the disaster declaration allows Kansas to provide community-based COVID-19 testing, provide support to food banks and pantries, and provide hospitals and first responders with Personal Protective Equipment.

Though there are a number of COVID-19 response measures contained in SB 14, the key provision extends the current emergency declaration to March 31, 2021, providing a measure of stability and certainty for the state’s ongoing emergency response efforts.

The bill also contains the provisions of a number of executive orders that the Governor has issued during the pandemic, such as allowing establishments to continue the sale of alcoholic beverages for carryout consumption, expanding the ability of physicians to use telemedicine, and providing for temporary suspension of certain healthcare professional licensing and practice requirements.

Senate Bill 14 becomes effective upon publication in an emergency edition of the Kansas Register to be published tomorrow.

View the signed copy of SB14 here.