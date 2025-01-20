Kansas Delegation Congratulates President Trump

Kansas officials are reaching out to President Trump and their Kansas constituents in sharing their well wishes and excitement for Trump’s new administration. Donald Trump is now the 47th President of the United States. He was sworn in just after Noon Eastern. Trump is just the second president in U.S. history to serve non-consecutive terms.

United States Senator Dr. Roger Marshall jumped onto his X account to congratulate Donald J. Trump: Today marks a historic new chapter of hope and patriotism for America. With President @realDonaldTrump

at the helm, American excellence will return. Together, we will secure our border, support farmers, strengthen our economy, restore law and order, and more. Let’s Make America Great Again”welcome back, Mr. President!

Kansas First District Congressman Tracy Mann took to Facebook to send his well wishes to the President Trump and share his enthusiasm for the nation’s 47th President.

“Congratulations President Donald J. Trump on your swearing in as the 47th President of the United States,” he said.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran marked the moment across his social media accounts today:

Every four years, we as Americans have the privilege of witnessing the inauguration of the President of the United States – a symbol of our democracy. Today, I attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America. President Trump stated his mission of bringing peace and stability to the United States by securing our southern border, restoring law and order in our cities and deterring threats from abroad. I applaud President Trump’s commitment to protecting our nation and governing with common sense. I look forward to working with President Trump and my colleagues in the Senate to work to improve the lives of Kansans and Americans and help our country flourish. Prior to the inauguration moving indoors, my office worked to provide tickets to more than 400 Kansans to attend the inauguration. While the weather led to the cancellation of the outdoor portion of the inauguration, I hope the many Kansans who traveled to Washington, D.C. were able to attend other inaugural events around D.C.

President Trump is taking his first actions of his second term in office. He signed executive actions regarding presidential appointments in a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. Trump also signed a proclamation to order flags to be flown at full staff for this and all inaugurations moving forward.