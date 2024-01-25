Kansas Day Time Machine

Coming up Saturday, it’s a chance to go back in time and touch part of our past at the Smoky Hill Museum.

Susan Hawksworth, Director at the Smoky Hill Museum Susan joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at the pioneers who traveled west and stayed in the Sunflower State.

She says the dugout display inside the museum is a perfect place to start touching the past.

https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/susan-1-25.mp3

The Smoky Hill Museum is inviting the community to stop in and help celebrate Kansas’ 163rd birthday.

The Kansas statehood celebration is planned for Saturday, January 27th, from 1:00 till 3:00 at the museum.

The whole family can enjoy learning how to make butter and shell corn at the Kansas Day Open House and Birthday Bash. Plus, there will be demonstrations, make-and-take crafts and delicious birthday cupcakes. Also, be sure to stop by the Museum Store for a wide variety of regional and Kansas products, local artwork and gifts for all ages.