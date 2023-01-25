Kansas Day Sunday Service Planned

The public is invited to a special Kansas Day Sunday service.

This Sunday the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Kansas Day Sunday service will feature Tom Fleming, speaking on “The KKK in Kansas.”

Fleming will discuss how and why the KKK rose to prominence in central Kansas, and how that legacy remains with us today. He has also presented at the Smoky Hill Museum and other venues. Time is always allowed for discussion, questions, and response at the end of the service.

Fleming has studied, lectured and written on central Kansas history. An author, he has also taught at Bethany College. Fleming lives in rural Ottawa County near Minneapolis.



The service will be held at in Salina, 10:30 a.m, in person at 901 Beatrice, or online at uusalina.org. Masking and vaccinations are encouraged, but not required.

