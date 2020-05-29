Kansas COVID-19 Weekly Update: 5-29

New Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment says that as of 9 a.m. Friday, there are 9,719 cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 208 related deaths.

Hospitalization rates continue to be low as 842 of the positive cases have required to be hospitalized.

The rise in new cases this week across the state are up from the 8,953 total cases as of Friday last week. It’s a rise in over 766 new cases this week.

Locally, Saline County saw its first new case of COVID-19 in nearly two weeks on Thursday. The county has 28 cases, with 1,011 people being tested.

As of Friday morning, 85,230 Kansans have tested negative for the virus.

Tracking COVID-19 in Kansas This Week:

Wednesday, May 27: 9,037 cases, 205 deaths

Local COVID-19 Cases by County in Kansas: