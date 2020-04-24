Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-24

For a third straight day, Kansas has seen its largest jump in new cases of COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment released the latest numbers at 9 a.m. Friday and says that 2,777 Kansans have now contracted the virus–a jump of 295 new cases in a 24-hour time frame. The nearly 300 new cases are the most new cases statewide in 24 hours during the pandemic.

However, deaths have not up-ticked as much as the new cases over the week as 111 Kansans have died due to the disease. Hospitalizations in Kansas are now at 457 of the cases.

Southwest Kansas continues to be a COVID-19 hot spot. Ford County (Dodge City area) still has the third most cases in the state as they are up to 350 as of Friday morning. Seward County (Liberal area) has skyrocketed to 232 cases and Finney County (Garden City area) has 107.

Although Saline County had gone the past three days with no new cases of COVID-19, the KDHE reports on Friday morning that there is a new case and brings the county’s total to 18 positive tests with 364 people tested.

McPherson County also ticked up by one to 20 cases, while Marion County, Ottawa County and Dickinson County all stay the same at five, three and one case, respectively.

Ellsworth and Lincoln counties do not yet have a known positive case of COVID-19.

As of Friday morning, 20,811 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19.

