Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-2

COVID-19 Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Kansas as the total positive tests climb to close to 600.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment says that as of 11 a.m. Thursday, there are 554 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state with 13 deaths.

Meanwhile, confirmed hospitalizations are at 138 cases.

Saline County now has three confirmed positive cases of Coronavirus and 68 people have been tested. However, a fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Saline County, but not yet confirmed by the KDHE. McPherson County has five, while Ottawa County continues to have one case. Dickinson and Ellsworth counties do not yet have a positive case.

The three most populous counties in the state: Johnson, Wyandotte and Sedgwick account for the majority of the cases, however, as the counties have 161, 106 and 79 cases, respectively.

In total, 6,059 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19.