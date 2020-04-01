Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-1

Ten people in Kansas have died due to complications with COVID-19 Coronavirus.

That’s according to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment who updated the COVID-19 cases in the state at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The latest updates say that there are 484 cases of COVID-19 in Kansas with 10 deaths. However, the KDHE says that of those 484 cases, 114 patients are on record of actually being hospitalized.

Meanwhile, McPherson County’s cases continue to climb, as the county now reports five positive tests. Saline County remains at just one currently, as does Ottawa. Still, both Dickinson and Ellsworth counties do not yet have a positive case.

The KDHE says that 61 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Saline County.

The age range of positive tests are from age zero to age 95, while the median age of those affected is age 55. Males and females are both evenly impacted as there are 242 cases for each.

As of Wednesday at 10 a.m., 5,411 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19.

Lab Tests Per County in KSAL Listening Area: (Number of people who have been tested per county)