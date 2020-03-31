Kansas COVID-19 Update: 3-31

COVID-19 Coronavirus cases in the state of Kansas continue to slowly rise, as now over 400 Kansans have contracted the virus.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment released its latest numbers on Tuesday at 10 a.m. The state says that 430 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with now nine deaths.

39 counties across the state have confirmed cases of COVID-19 including in Saline, McPherson and Ottawa counties. Meanwhile, Dickinson and Ellsworth counties still do not yet have a positive case.

The total number of tests involving females are 219 of the tests, while men account for 211 of the positive tests. An infant under the age of one has test positive for COVID-19, while a 95-year-old patient is the oldest patient with COVID-19 in the state.

As of Tuesday morning, 4,996 Kansans have tested negative for the virus.