Kansas COVID-19 Update: 3-27

The total amount of Kansans testing positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus is now over 200.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released its latest numbers at 8 a.m. Friday. There’s now 204 positive tests of COVID-19 in Kansas and four deaths.

Of the 204 cases, 107 are male, 97 are female, while the age range is from seven to 90. The median age of those infected is 53.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, there are no positive cases in Saline County. However, both Ottawa and McPherson counties confirmed their first positive cases on Thursday.

So far, 3,229 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Kansas.