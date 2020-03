Kansas COVID-19 Update: 3-26

There are now 170 confirmed positive tests of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment released its latest numbers Thursday at 11 a.m. As of the latest findings, there still are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saline County or its contiguous counties.

However, the eastern portion of the state continues to see its numbers rise, as the state has seen a jump of 70 confirmed tests in the last 48 hours.

Even with the state’s numbers spiking, over 60% of confirmed tests have come from just three counties: Johnson, Leavenworth and Wyandotte in the Kansas City metro.

The age range of those affected is from age seven to 90, the median age is 54, while 90 males have tested positive with 78 females doing so as well. Three people in Kansas have succumbed to the virus.

There have been 2,869 Kansans test negative for COVID-19.

Kansas Positive Case Information:

Johnson County-59* (1 death) Wyandotte County-34* (2 deaths) Sedgwick County-16 Douglas County-13 Leavenworth County-12 Linn County-4 Reno County-4 Shawnee County-4 Butler County-3 Crawford County-3 Lyon County-3 Cherokee County-2 Mitchell County-2 Morris County-2 Bourbon County-1 Doniphan County-1 Ford County-1 (Out-of-state: Oregon) Franklin County-1 Jackson County-1 Miami County-1 (Out-of-state: Missouri) Neosho County-1 Pottawatomie County-1 Riley County-1 Sumner County-1 Woodson County-1

Previous Kansas COVID-19 Updates: