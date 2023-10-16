Kansas Courts Switch to Paper Records After Apparent Ransomware Attack

The Kansas court system will likely be operating on paper for the next two weeks.

Kansas Judge Phil Journey says there has been an “unauthorized incursion” into the brand-new statewide computer system and it will be down for at least two weeks. This will affect all Kansas state courts.

Journey says the Sedgwick County Court will be open today but there will be no online submission of applications or filing of court motions.

The City of Topeka’s Municipal Court says it will be closed today out of abundance of caution to allow the city to investigate the possible security concerns.