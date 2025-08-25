Kansas Corn Works to Build Exports at Grains Council Meeting

Several Kansas Corn leaders and staff participated in the U.S. Grains Council’s 65th Board of Delegates Annual Meeting in Grand Rapids, MI. Representing Kansas: KCGA board member Brent Rogers, Hoxie; Kansas Corn Commissioners Dennis McNinch, Utica, and Derek Belton, Tampa; USGC Past Chairman Terry Vinduska, Marion, and Past USGC Chairman and KCGA Member Brent Boydston; Kansas Corn staff participating were: CEO Josh Roe who serves on the council’s Board of Director; Director of Innovation and Commercialization Connie Fischer, and Greg Krissek, CEO-Emeritus. Vinduska, a former Kansas Corn Commissioner was among past-chairs of the Council recognized at the organization’s 65th anniversary.

“Given the fact that we are well on track to break corn and ethanol export records this market year, despite increasing trade conflicts is a testament to the effectiveness of the USGBC in opening and maintaining export markets. USGBC staff are in constant contact with the highest levels of USTR and USDA on a daily basis to ensure that new trade deals include increased corn and ethanol exports” said Josh Roe, KS Corn CEO. “It is clear now more than ever that the investments made by Kansas corn farmers in partnering with USGBC have paid off.”

Corn exports are set to surpass 3.75 billion bushels and ethanol exports over 2 billion gallons for the 24/25 marketing year that ends this month.

In addition to advisory team meetings, delegate sessions and updates from U.S. Grains Council offices around the world, the Board of Directors approved a name change for the organization, which is now the U.S. Grains and Bioproducts Council. The name reflects the growing role the Council plays in building export markets for ethanol.

“The U.S. Grains & BioProducts Council encompasses both the organization’s grains side and ethanol side to create one global powerhouse organization. This organizational name change will open doors previously closed to us – those in the energy space for which our ethanol team are diligently trying to gain access to so we can spur sales in ways that we haven’t been able to in the past,” said Ryan LeGrand, U.S. Grains and BioProducts Council CEO and President.

Kansas Corn has representatives serving on all seven action teams encompassing regions around the word, ethanol and trade policy.