Kansas Corn Winter Events Bring Value for Farmers

January is meeting month for many farmers, and Kansas Corn has several events to benefit growers in the new year. Kansas Corn and Soybean Schools, the Kansas Corn Symposium and the Kansas Commodity Classic all bring opportunities for learning and networking and are offered free to growers.

Kansas Corn and Soybean Schools

This year, Kansas Corn and Kansas Soybeans are combining their popular crop management schools, presented in conjunction with K-State Research and Extension. Combining the schools makes it more convenient for farmers to gain valuable management information for their cropping systems. The winter learning sessions for Kansas soybean and corn farmers will be held Jan. 16 in Parsons; Jan. 17 in Hesston; Jan. 18 in Garden City and Jan. 19 in Olathe. For more information, visit kscorn.com/schools to register.

Kansas Corn Symposium

The Kansas Corn Symposium brings together Kansas corn farmers, leaders and industry supporters. Join us to celebrate corn, Kansas’ top crop! The symposium will be held on Thursday, Jan. 25 at the Salina Hilton Garden Inn. The day will begin with a luncheon featuring Dr. Ron Hanson, Passing on the Farm, followed by the KCGA Annual Meeting; Kansas Corn program updates, a mental health session, reception with researchers and dinner. Throughout the event, we’ll recognize the successes of the Corn Yield Contest winners, Collegiate Academy and Scholarship recipients, Kansas Corn Corps graduates and announce the Kansas Corn Impact Award winner. Learn more and register here.

Kansas Commodity Classic

Plan on staying for the 2024 Kansas Commodity Classic beginning the morning of Friday, Jan. 26, also at the Salina Hilton Garden Inn. It’s the annual convention of Kansas Corn, Wheat, Soybean and Grain Sorghum Associations. The Classic will help farmers prepare for 2024 with top speakers and panels on farm policy, markets, weather, and the Commodity Classic luncheon. Visit kansascommodityclassic.com to learn more and register.

