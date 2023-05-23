Kansas Corn Welcomes New Staffer

There is a new staffer at the Kansas Corn organization.

According to Kansas Corn, Taylor Williamson is the new director of policy and regulatory affairs. In this role he will represent Kansas corn growers on legislative and regulatory affairs on local, state and national levels. Williamson will begin his role with Kansas Corn on July 10.

“I’m very excited to join the Kansas Corn staff.,” Williamson says. “I’ve worked with members of the Kansas Corn team in the past and am ready to bring my talents and expertise to my new job. I love Kansas. I love agriculture, and I’m ready to get to work.”

Williamson grew up on a multi-generational farm in Sublette, Kansas. His father, Keith, continues to farm irrigated corn and soybeans, as well as wheat, and sorghum. Taylor graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in agriculture economics, specializing in political science. He had internships at the Department of State Office of Agriculture Policy, and the Cargill corn crush plant in Eddyville, Iowa. Since graduating, Williamson worked as the Director of Government Affairs for Kansas Wheat, and the Government Relations Representative at the National Association of Wheat Growers. He is continuing his education by pursuing a master’s degree in economics.

Williamson lives in Manhattan with his wife, Breanne, who is a high school biology teacher.

Sidebar: Fun Facts about Taylor

Williamson started playing basketball all the way back in kindergarten and was named all-state in high school. He played basketball at Southern Nazarene University before attending both the University of Kansas and Kansas State University in pursuit of his degree. He admits that he is a “huge fan” of all K-State athletics, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Kansas City Chiefs. He is also an avid reader, outdoorsman, and still likes playing basketball in his spare time.