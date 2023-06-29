Kansas Corn Growers Tour Planned

The Kansas Corn Growers Associations is inviting everyone to join them for a great dinner, and an opportunity to network with area growers, Kansas corn leaders and staff.

You can learn how Kansas Corn is working for corn growers to build markets, educate and advocate for our industry in on the state and national levels. Kansas Corn hosts this annual Summer Listening Tour to meet with corn farmers to discuss the many issues surrounding the corn and ag industries. We hope to see you at one of six listening tour stops around the state.

At each location, registration begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner beginning at 6 p.m., followed by a roundtable discussion. A key focus is to get feedback and listen to corn farmers’ questions or concerns. The grower feedback we receive is valued by the association and commission boards in their planning.

Tour Details