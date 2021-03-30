Kansas Considers Medical Marijuana

Metro Source News / Todd PittengerMarch 30, 2021

Kansas could soon legalize medical marijuana.

A Kansas House committee has advanced a measure that would allow medical marijuana in the state. The bill would allow companies to fire employees for medical marijuana use, and counties would be allowed to prohibit dispensaries.

Kansas is one of three states that has not legalized marijuana.

The Kansas News Service reports law enforcement groups oppose legalizing marijuana. The groups say because marijuana is illegal under federal law, state legalization establishes a conflict. It also creates other issues, like requiring a database so officers can verify medical marijuana ID cards.

 

