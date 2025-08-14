Community’s Campaign to Promote Vehicle Safety

A Kansas community is spreading the word that though it’s legal to operate things like Utility Task Vehicles (UTVs), All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), golf carts, and motorized scooters, on its streets there is a responsibility when doing so. The Hays Police Department is launching “Ride Right Hays,” a new public safety and awareness campaign designed to educate residents on the proper and lawful operation of these vehicle.

According to the agency, the initiative comes in response to the increasing popularity of these vehicles.

The campaign’s primary goal is to proactively prevent accidents and ensure the safety of all road users by providing clear, concise information about current regulations.

In June 2024, the Hays City Commission passed Ordinance No. 4052, which repealed the requirement for annual city registration and inspection of UTVs.

While this simplifies the process for owners, the Hays Police Department stresses that all other state and local traffic laws remain in full effect.

Key regulations for UTVs, also known as side-by-sides, and golf carts that operators must follow include possessing a valid driver’s license, being at least 18 years of age, and maintaining liability insurance on the vehicle.

Furthermore, UTVs must have all legally required safety equipment, such as headlamps, stop lamps, turn signals, and seatbelts.

Operation is permitted on city streets but is strictly prohibited on state highways, including Vine Street (U.S. Highway 183), except for the purpose of crossing the highway.

“Our community’s safety is our top priority,” said Hays Chief of Police Don Scheibler. “With the growing number of these vehicles on our streets, public education is more critical than ever. The ‘Ride Right Hays’ campaign is about providing clear, simple information to empower residents to make safe choices, follow the law, and prevent accidents before they happen. We want people to enjoy these vehicles, but we want them to do it responsibly.”

The “Ride Right Hays” campaign aims to eliminate confusion regarding other types of vehicles as well, including bicycles and motorized scooters.

Riders of both are reminded that they are often subject to the same rules of the road as motor vehicles.

This includes obeying all traffic signs and signals, riding in the direction of traffic, and using lights at night as required by law.

Over the coming weeks, the Hays Police Department will share detailed information, infographics, and safety tips across its social media platforms using the hashtag RideRightHays.