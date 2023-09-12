KANSAS Coming to Salina

One of the most iconic bands in rock history is coming back to Salina. As a result of brisk ticket sales and numerous sellouts, legendary rockers KANSAS are extending their 50th Anniversary Tour and adding 20 more shows, including two in Salina.

KANSAS will perform at the Stiefel Theatre, Friday and Saturday March 22nd and 23rd. The shows will be the group’s only stop in the state of Kansas during the tour.

The “Another Fork in The Road” Tour celebrates 50 years of the band’s illustrious music history with concerts featuring two full hours of memorable hits, fan favorites, and deep cuts rarely performed live.

The tour has been hallmarked by energetic and spellbinding performances at some of the foremost theaters and performing arts centers across the United States and into Canada.

Tickets to see KANSAS at the Stiefel Theatre go on sale Friday.