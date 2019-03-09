Kansas College Joins Statewide Association

A Southwest Kansas College has become the 20th memebr of a group independent schools of higher learning in Kansas. Barclay College, located in Haviland, has joined the Kansas Independent College Association as their 20th member institution. The organization of colleges founded in 1970, is a not-for-profit partnership that works to support, develop, and enhance the competitive standing of its members in order to assure opportunity, and choice, in higher education for all students.

To be a KICA member institution, a Kansas College or University must be:

Non-profit

Regionally accredited

Undergraduate degree offering

Providing the majority of its educational offerings within the state of Kansas

In compliance with Kansas statutes regarding open enrollment.

As Barclay College, with a 100-year history of faith-based education, meets those five criteria, Dr. Matt Thompson, KICA Board Chair stated “KICA is pleased to welcome Barclay College to our organization. Their commitment to critical thinking and the exchange of ideas aligns with the goals and values of our member institutions. We anticipate new opportunities from this partnership.”

Barclay College is committed to helping students broaden their cultural understanding by studying a wide range of general studies in addition to their specific areas of interest in order to foster an understanding community that continues to grow together after graduation. Dr. Royce Frazier, President of Barclay College said “it is a joy and a blessing to participate as a member of the KICA, and we value the opportunity for Barclay administrators and faculty, many of whom are graduates of fellow Association member institutions, to have access to the services and network the association provides. Being part of the association that represents and advocates for private post-secondary education at the state and federal level is most exciting.”

The Association’s membership also includes Baker University, Benedictine College, Bethany College, Bethel College, Central Christian College of Kansas, Cleveland University – Kansas City, Donnelly College, Friends University, Hesston College, Kansas Wesleyan University, Manhattan Christian College, McPherson College, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Newman University, Ottawa University, Southwestern College, Sterling College, Tabor College, and the University of Saint Mary.

As to the accomplishment of growing the organization’s membership, KICA President, Matt Lindsey ssid “Barclay College has been through a rigorous process of strategic growth. That they celebrate their success by joining our efforts demonstrates that KICA is a sought-after resource for Kansas’ non-profit colleges. And more importantly, the addition of Barclay College broadens our network and opens up new opportunities for all of our members to learn from their experiences and share our own, all to the benefit of our students.”