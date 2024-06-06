Kansas Coach Brandon Schneider Inks Two-Year Contract Extension

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The University of Kansas announced Thursday that Head Women’s Basketball Coach Brandon Schneider has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him in Lawrence through the 2027-28 season.

The upcoming 2024-25 campaign will be Schneider’s 10th season on the Kansas sideline. He was named the sixth coach in program history on April 20, 2015, and he previously signed a four-year contract in 2022.

“Coach Schneider continues to demonstrate the ability to elevate Kansas Women’s Basketball to new heights,” Kansas Director of Athletics Travis Goff said. “On-court success has reached new levels, with three-straight postseason appearances and high-water marks for conference wins. He and his staff continue to recruit and develop high-character young women who represent KU exceptionally well in the classroom and in the community as well. Kansas Women’s Basketball is a program that belongs on the national stage – competing for Big 12 Championships – and we are very excited about Brandon’s future and our continued success in women’s basketball.”

Schneider has guided the Jayhawks to the postseason in each of the past three seasons, including NCAA Tournament appearances in 2022 and 2024 along with winning the 2023 WNIT Championship. The 2023-24 season featured KU’s third-straight 20-win season as the Jayhawks finished 20-13, which included an 11-7 finish in Big 12 play. Kansas currently has its longest streak of 20-win seasons since doing it in three-straight years from 2011-13, and the Jayhawks have the program’s third-straight season finishing .500 or better in Big 12 play, the longest such streak since four-straight from 1997-2000.

“We are grateful for Chancellor Douglas Girod, Director of Athletics Travis Goff and Deputy Athletics Director Nicole Corcoran for their continued confidence in our ability to lead and advance the Kansas Women’s Basketball program,” Schneider said.

Last season, Kansas recorded two wins against top 10 opponents and three wins over top 25 foes, both of which marked the first time a KU team had accomplished since the 1999-2000 season. The Jayhawks earned the program’s first win over Baylor since 2014, defeating the then-No. 4 Bears 87-66 on Jan. 10, 2024, which was the program’s third win over a top 5 opponent in school history and first since 2009. Kansas finished the season 20-13 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where KU faced top-seeded USC in one of the top five most-watched second round games in tournament history.

Kansas finished the 2023-24 season 13-1 at Allen Fieldhouse, the best home record for the Jayhawks since 1997-98, and support followed as KU finished with an average attendance of 3,550 fans per game, which is the second-highest total in program history. Following the season, two-time WBCA All-America Honorable Mention selection Taiyanna Jackson was selected in the second round of the WNBA Draft by the Connecticut Sun. Jackson became the eighth WNBA Draft pick in program history, and the first since 2015.

