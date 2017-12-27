Kansas Civil Air Patrol Hosting “Encampment”

Members of the Kansas Wing of the Civil Air Patrol are spending this week training.

According to the agency, the Kansas Wing Training Group, a subordinate unit of the Kansas Wing, Civil Air Patrol, is hosting about Cadet and Senior Members for one week at Fort Riley as part of an annual training event that occurs nationwide.

The training event, called encampment, is designed to provide new CAP Cadets with the basic leadership skills necessary to succeed in the Cadet Program. Held over a one week period, this encampment includes instruction on customs and courtesies, drill and ceremonies, leadership, aerospace education, military history and protocol, and many other areas of importance. Students at encampment are, on average, within their first year of membership in Civil Air Patrol.

Kansas Wing Training Group has previously hosted several encampments, but this is the second time in recent history that the activity has been held on Fort Riley, Kan. using a Kansas Army National Guard training area. Students and staff for the activity come from across the nation, with most coming from Kansas and Missouri as well as surrounding midwestern states.

For more information on the Kansas Wing Encampment, please visit the Kansas Wing Training Group Facebook page at www.facebook.com/KWTGCAP or the Kansas Wing Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kansaswingcivilairpatrol.