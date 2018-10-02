Kansas City Pulls off Comeback Against Denver

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 27-23, at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in thrilling fashion on Monday night.

Trailing by 10 with just over six minutes remaining in the game, Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes authored two touchdown drives to put Kansas City (4-0) in front with just over a minute left in regulation.

The latter score – a 4-yard touchdown run by tailback Kareem Hunt – gave the Chiefs their first lead since midway through the second quarter and ultimately secured Kansas City its sixth-consecutive win over Denver (2-2) dating back to 2015.

The touchdown was a fitting exclamation point to a strong game from Hunt, who amassed 175 yards of total offense in the contest – the fourth-most of his brief career.

The second-year tailback broke off a 45-yard rush early in the game and chipped in two receptions of more than 20 yards, helping Mahomes become the first quarterback to throw for more than 300 yards against Denver since 2016.

Mahomes completed 28-of-45 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown in the contest, finding tight end Travis Kelce for a 2-yard score to begin Kansas City’s late comeback.

The touchdown grab was Kelce’s seventh catch of the night, second on the team to only wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s nine catches. Overall, Mahomes spread the ball to seven different receivers in the game.

The 23-year-old Mahomes also found the end zone with his legs early in the game, scrambling for an eight-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter.

It all helped Kansas City secure a fourth-straight win at Mile High – the Chiefs’ longest streak in nearly 50 years – and maintain their undefeated record as a late Broncos’ rally came up short of the end zone.

The Chiefs will look to maintain their perfect record next week as they return to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1).