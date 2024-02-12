Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS – The Kansas City Chiefs have claimed the Super Bowl LVIII title, outlasting the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

The win marks the Chiefs’ fourth Super Bowl title in franchise history, and their third in the last five seasons. It also cements Kansas City in the NFL history books, becoming the first team to win the title in back-to-back seasons in 19 years, as the New England Patriots managed that feat in 2003-2004.

Patrick Mahomes II claimed the Super Bowl MVP award, the third of his career, completing 34-46 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns. Mahomes also lead Kansas City with 66 rushing yards on nine carries. He connected with Wide Receiver Mecole Hardman on a three-yard touchdown pass in overtime to secure the victory.

Kansas City Kicker Harrison Butker was spectacular once again, putting together a perfect 4-for-4 day kicking field goals, including a 57-yarder that is now the longest field goal in Super Bowl history.

Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce lead the team in catches with nine, collecting 93 total yards as well.

Kansas City, as they often have, overcame a second half deficit to take the title, coming back from down 10-0 in the second quarter, as well as matching every 49ers score in the fourth quarter and overtime to take the win.

STATS BREAKDOWN