Kansas City Announced As Newest Pro Volleyball Federation Market

COLUMBUS, Ohio / FRISCO, Texas – Pro Volleyball Federation, the premier women’s professional volleyball league in North America, announced the addition of Kansas City as its newest market. The Kansas City team is owned by Missy and Kent McCarthy.

Pro Volleyball Federation will begin play in January 2024 with seven teams each playing 24 matches, 12 at home and 12 on the road. The season will culminate in mid-May with a four-team championship weekend encompassing two semifinal matches before the title contest. Kansas City joins Dallas as teams that have begun operations in preparation for the 2025 season.

The McCarthys have major league team ownership experience, including interests in Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals and the NBA’s Sacramento Kings. They support a variety of charitable organizations throughout Kansas, and are involved with the University of Kansas, where Missy and Kent are alumni.

“We are so excited to bring the Pro Volleyball Federation to Kansas City,” said Missy McCarthy, who will serve as the team’s CEO. “Kansas City is an outstanding sports town, and the action-packed sport of women’s pro volleyball played at its highest level is going to be something that we know Kansas City will rally around. In the coming months, we have some very special announcements and celebration events lined up. We can’t wait to introduce women’s pro volleyball to Kansas City.”

Pro Volleyball Federation has signed a number of America’s greatest volleyball players to compete in the League during the 2024 season. Additionally, the League has attracted numerous national team players from countries around the world. Coaches in the League include some of the top veteran and up-and-coming United States college coaches, as well as those with successful careers in the international game.

“The addition of the McCarthy family to our already impressive roster of team owners throughout the United States continues to demonstrate the impressive growth and advancement of our League,” said Dave Whinham, co-Founder of Pro Volleyball Federation. “In addition to just being great people, Kent and Missy and their children have developed a passion for Pro Volleyball Federation. The hands-on approach of their entire family in this new endeavor has been impressive to see, and we know that the team in Kansas City will be a remarkable addition to our League.”

The new Kansas City team will soon be making announcements related to its name and logo, executive staff, coaching staff, and playing venue.

ABOUT PRO VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION

Pro Volleyball Federation is REAL PRO VOLLEYBALL and the premier women’s professional volleyball league in North America. Pro Volleyball Federation will begin play in January 2024 with world class players and coaches, including some of America’s greatest volleyball players and elite players from around the world. Our entire focus is on ensuring that our level and quality of play, our treatment of players, the quality of our event presentations, and our day-to-day fan experience is world class and the very best offered in North America. For more information, visit ProVolleyball.com.