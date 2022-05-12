Kansas Cattle Trader Fined, Banned For life

A Kansas cattle trader has beenÂ fined and banned for life after repeated violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act.

According to the Department of Justice, the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas fined a recidivist violator of statutory and regulatory federal livestock laws. The District Court also entered a lifetime ban against trader, John Rife of OswegoÂ for his violations of federal law and for breaching prior injunctive orders previously entered by the federal court.

Rife did not substantively defend allegations filed by the United States of numerous violations of federal law. The violations include:

operating on a dealer basis of cattle transactions with a suspended registration;

operating without an adequate bond;

failing to maintain records and make records available to the federal inspectors;

violating the federal courtâ€™s prior 2012 and 2017 orders imposing penalties and injunctiverelief against Rife for similar conduct.

During a hearing on the matter, the United States argued that Rifeâ€™s operation as a cattle dealer and market agency without registering, bonding, or maintaining records potentially jeopardizes the financial integrity of the cattle markets. The United States also contended Rifeâ€™s failure to comply with federal law impairs the governmentâ€™s ability to investigate and prevent the spread of disease.

The District Court ordered Rife to pay the United States 15% of $1,799,168.50 in new and reinstated penalties, equaling $269,875.27. The remainder is set in abatement in case of future violations.

The District Court further entered a lifetime ban against Rife, barring him from engaging in any further business within the USDAâ€™s jurisdiction for which registration and bonding are required.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS), Packers and Stockyards Division investigated the case against Rife.

The U.S. Attorneyâ€™s Office for the District of Kansas, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Steven Brookreson and Christopher Allman brought the enforcement action on behalf of the United States.