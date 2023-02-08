Kansas Breaks School 54-hole Record at UCF Challenge

ORLANDO, Fla. – Kansas sophomore Jordan Rothman shot a 3-under par (69) to lead the Kansas women’s golf team on the final day of the UCF Challenge at the Eagle Creek Golf Club on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida.

The 18-team tournament field that featured 11 teams ranked in the Golfstat Top 25 played the final 18 holes Tuesday and KU shot a 286 (-2) and concluded with a three-round 12-under (852). Kansas shattered its team 54-hole record by 11 strokes with the previous record being 1-under, which was set in 2022 at the Westbrook Invitational. Additionally, for the first time in program history KU shot three rounds under par for a three-round tournament.

Wake Forest won the UCF Challenge with an 822 (-42), which was four strokes better than runner-up Mississippi State (826). Kansas placed eighth in the 18-team field and finished ahead of five ranked teams in the event, including three in the Top 25 of the latest Golfstat rankings.

“We played really well this week and gave ourselves many birdie opportunities due to our consistent tee shots, aggressive iron and wedge play and confidence with putts inside 8-10 feet,” Kansas head coach Lindsey Kuhle said. “Our confidence and positivity and belief in our game was excellent this week thanks to our preparation and with two trips to Arizona to prepare.”

Rothman carded four birdies in her final round and shot a 2-under (35) with two birdies and seven pars on the back nine. Rothman ended the tournament in the top 20 with a 5-under performance and placed tied for 20th. Sophomore Lauren Clark carded a 1-under (71) with four birdies for her third round and was KU’s top finisher in the 96-golfer field. Clark tied for 17 with 6-under three round 210 marking her first top-20 performance as a collegian.

“Lauren and Jordan were fantastic this week shooting -6 and -5 respectively,” Kuhle said. “Both were very consistent and confident with ball striking and putting this week which was fun to watch.”

Sophomore Johanna Ebner shot an even-par 72 Tuesday with a three round 216 to place tied for 37th. Graduate transfer Esme Hamilton finished 1-over for her three rounds and placed tied for 45th. She carded three birdies in her final round. Super senior Abby Glynn finished for 52nd with a 2-over performance for the tournament.

“We’re a great team and I’m confident this group will get even better and continue to improve because of their character and drive,” Kuhle said.

UCF’s Anna Nordfor shot a 68 (-4) in her final round to win the tournament with a three-round 195 (-21), two shots ahead of runner-up Julia Lopez Ramirez of Mississippi State (197).

Kansas will compete next at Wisconsin Westbrook Invitational, Feb. 26-27, Vistas Course at Westbrook Village Golf Club in Peoria, Arizona.