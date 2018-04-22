Salina, KS

Kansas Birding Festival Coming to Milford

Todd PittengerApril 22, 2018

The 2018 Kansas Birding Festival – one of Kansas’ premiere outdoor birding events – will be held at Acorns Resort at Milford Lake, April 27-28. The special event, which is held every other year, alternating with the Wings `N Wetlands event at Great Bend, provides participants with the opportunity to go birding in premier locations led by some of the state’s top birders.

Birding tours will occur Friday afternoon, Saturday morning and Saturday afternoon. The event will conclude Saturday evening with a meal and presentation presented by Dr. Alice Boyle of Kansas State University. Dr. Boyle will share information about the tropical rain forest, highlighting the little colorful, dancing birds known as manakins. The presentation will tell the story of the manakins’ “dating game,” as well as how both weather and a steady diet of fruit affects manakins.

Registration for the weekend event is $175. For more information, visit www.kansasbirdingfestival.com, or contact event coordinator Chuck Otte at (785) 238-4161.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

