Kansas Begins Road Trip Tuesday at Texas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks will visit the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, for the first time on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as KU takes on the Texas Longhorns.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Longhorn Network, with Alex Loeb and Andrea Loyd on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis calling the action.

Kansas is coming off its first loss in Big 12 play following a 75-62 defeat against No. 23 Baylor on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are now 12-2 on the year and part of a four-way tie for second place in the league standings at 2-1. KU opened Big 12 play 2-0 for only the fourth time since the formation of the conference, and first time since 2012-13.

Texas is 11-5 on the year and 2-1 in conference play following an 86-82 defeat at Oklahoma State on Saturday. The loss at OSU snapped an eight-game win streak for the Longhorns, who are 7-1 in their new arena, Moody Center, this season. UT defeated Kansas State 87-41 and TCU 81-69 in their first two league games.

Kansas and Texas have met 44 times in program history, with the first four meetings coming prior to the formation of the Big 12 Conference. Texas leads the all-time series 32-12, including a 15-5 advantage in Austin. Last season, KU picked up its first road win over UT since 2012 with a 70-66 overtime triumph.

Against Baylor, Kansas was led by Wyvette Mayberry, who had her second-highest scoring game as a Jayhawk with 19 points. She added five rebounds, two assists and one steal in the game. Mayberry is now averaging 9.8 points per game for the year, ranking fourth on the team.

Holly Kersgieter and Chandler Prater added 11 points apiece against Baylor. Kersgieter is second on the team with 15.1 points per game for the year and she’s on the cusp of 1,300 points for her career, entering the Texas game ranked No. 17 on KU’s all-time scoring list with 1,299 points as a Jayhawk. She opened Big 12 play with back-to-back games scoring 20+ points, a feat she’s accomplished for the first time.

Zakiyah Franklin and Taiyanna Jackson combined for 17 points as KU’s starting five accounted for 58 of the teams’ 62 points against Baylor. Franklin had nine points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists despite being limited to 4-of-12 shooting from the field. Franklin is third on the team with 15.0 points per game for the year and leads the Jayhawks with 42 assists.

Jackson was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Jan. 3 and followed that with 15 points and 18 rebounds against Texas Tech on Jan. 4. Against Baylor, she filled the stat sheet with eight points, eight rebounds and a season-high six blocks.

Up Next

Kansas stays on the road for a second-straight game, visiting Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Jan. 13, to face the Oklahoma Sooners. That game will tip off at 2 p.m. CT and be televised on ESPN+.