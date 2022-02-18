Kansas Baseball Opens 132nd Season in Corpus Christi Against Illinois Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas will begin its 132nd season of baseball in Corpus Christi, Texas, this weekend against Illinois. The Jayhawks are looking to build off a 30-27 record in 2021.

In 2022, KU will welcome back five position players who started at least 30 games a season ago. That group includes sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna, redshirt-junior third baseman Dylan Ditzenberger, sophomore second baseman Tavian Josenberger, redshirt-senior outfielder Tom Lichty and redshirt senior catcher Nolan Metcalf.

Ahuna and Josenberger are projected to be the middle infield duo this season. In their freshman campaigns, each hit over .300 at the plate and started at least 50 games. Josenberger was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team by Perfect Game.

On the pitching staff, right-handed pitcher Jonah Ulane will return for his final year of eligibility and once again anchor the back end of the bullpen. Ulane was selected to the NCBWA Preseason All-America second team after going 3-0 with a 1.44 ERA and 11 saves last year.

In the rotation, redshirt-senior right-handed pitcher Cole Larsen will go on Friday, redshirt-sophomore right-handed pitcher Ryan Vanderhei will get the call on Saturday and sophomore left-handed pitcher Sam Brady will cap off the weekend on Sunday.

All three games this weekend will be broadcast on BTN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

Kansas will travel to The Big Easy to play a three-game series against New Orleans next weekend from Feb. 25-27. This will be the first meeting ever between the two schools in baseball.