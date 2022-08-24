Kansas Baseball Announces the Addition of 18 Transfers

LAWRENCE, Kan. — As the academic year begins, new Head Baseball Coach Dan Fitzgerald has built a roster with 18 high-impact transfers, combined with a strong core of returning players.

“Our staff is extremely excited with the group we were able to bring in, along with the guys that are returning,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re very high on the talent we will have on the field. The makeup and character off the field was essential in building this roster, and with our newcomers and returners we have achieved that. We feel like we addressed some areas this summer that will allow us to compete immediately. We’re ready to get to work this fall.”

Fitzgerald will be entering his first season as head coach. He was hired on June 15, 2022. Fitzgerald came to Kansas following one year at LSU, where he served as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Prior to his time in Baton Rouge, Fitzgerald spent nine years at Dallas Baptist as both an assistant coach and associate head coach, along with being the recruiting coordinator. While at DBU, he gained valuable experience on constructing rosters and how to elevate a program to the national spotlight.

Following his arrival, Fitzgerald quickly assembled a diverse, well-respected coaching staff with deep recruiting ties and a strong player development background to help build out the roster. Fitzgerald brought in Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, Jon Coyne to lead the recruiting efforts.

“We’re super excited about the roster that we have built,” Coyne said. “The players that returned and the players that we were able to add on will help us compete at a high level. We were able to add some players from the transfer portal that have a lot of experience. Many of them had impressive years and we’re excited to get everyone on the field together.”

Below is a breakdown on each addition to the roster.

PITCHERS

Collin Baumgartner

RHP • Gr. • 6-6 • 250 • L/R

Brighton, Ill. • Southwestern Piasa HS/SIU-Edwardsville

2022 Stats: 4-2, 6.50 ERA, 54.0 IP, 19 BB, 38 SO in 13 appearances (13 starts)

A preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference selection in 2021, Baumgartner arrives at KU with one year of eligibility remaining. Baumgartner appeared in 50 games during his four years at SIUE, starting 38 of those contests. He posted a 7-11 record with a 5.43 ERA. At the time the 2020 season was canceled, Baumgartner was averaging 13.50 strikeouts per nine innings pitched which was second best in the Ohio Valley Conference. Baumgartner joins new Jayhawks Assistant Coach/Pitching Coach Brandon Scott in coming to KU from SIUE.

Ethan Bradford

LHP • Jr. • 6-4 • 200 • L/L

Lawrence, Kan. • Free State HS/Nebraska

2022 Stats: 0-0, 4.76 ERA, 5.2 IP, 3 BB, 3 SO in four appearances

A Lawrence native, Bradford transfers to Kansas following three years in the Nebraska program. Bradford earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and 2022, while also making the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll five of his six semesters in Lincoln. Before going to Nebraska, Bradford attended Free State High School and was a first team selection to the all-state team and All-Sunflower League Team. He also earned pitcher-of-the-year accolades for Class 6A and the Sunflower League. He helped his team to a regional title and runner-up finish in the state tournament his senior year.

Gavin Brasosky

LHP • So. • 6-0 • 190 • L/L

Kalamazoo, Mich. • Portage Central HS/Tennessee

2022 Stats: 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 4.1 IP, 3 BB, 6 SO in five appearances

Brasosky arrives at KU after spending his freshman year with the SEC Champion Tennessee Volunteers. The southpaw received First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll in his one year with the Vols. Brasosky chose to attend Tennessee after being a two-way standout at Portage Central High School. He was rated the No. 10 player in Michigan by Perfect Game and was a three-time Perfect Game Preseason All-American (2019-21). As a senior in 2021, Brasosky posted a perfect 10-0 record with a 0.84 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 66.2 innings pitched, while also batting .352 with nine doubles, 11 home runs, 43 RBIs and 26 runs scored.

Hunter Cashero

RHP • Jr. • 5-11 • 195 • R/R

Shawnee, Kan. • St. James Academy/Kansas City Kansas Community College

2022 Stats: 7-2, 4.58 ERA, 35.1 IP, 12 BB, 39 SO, 7 SV in 22 appearances (one start)

An All-KJCCC Honorable Mention recipient in 2022, Cashero is coming to Kansas with 78.0 innings pitched in his career over three seasons at Kansas City Kansas Community College. Cashero led his team in wins (7), saves (7) and strikeouts per nine innings pitched (9.93) last season. Cashero played high school baseball at St. James Academy in Lenexa, Kansas. His senior year, he helped lead his team to a regional championship by posting a sub-2.00 ERA and striking out 30+ over 35 innings pitched.

Hunter Cranton

RHP • R-Jr. • 6-2 • 195 • R/R

Newport Beach, Calif. • JSerra Catholic HS/Saddleback College/San Diego State

2022 Stats: 0-1, 3.86 ERA, 9.1 IP, 3 BB, 13 SO in six appearance (one start)

Cranton comes to Kansas after spending the 2022 season at San Diego State. Despite pitching a limited number of innings, Cranton posted a 13/3 strikeout to walk ratio. Prior to San Diego State, Cranton was at Saddleback College for two seasons. In 2021, his 98 mph velocity was the fastest JUCO pitcher in California. He was ranked the No. 13 overall national incoming JUCO freshman and the No. 210 national incoming freshman when he went to Saddleback College. He was also a four-time preseason All-American by Perfect Game in high school.

Andrew Dennis

RHP • Jr. • 6-2 • 185 • R/R

Leawood, Kan. • Blue Valley HS/Pima Community College/Johnson County Community College

2022 Stats: 0-0, 3.00 ERA, 9.0 IP, 3 BB, 9 SO in six appearances

Dennis transfers to KU with two years of eligibility remaining. He began his college career at Pima Community College in 2021 before moving to Johnson County Community College in 2022. At Pima, Dennis had the lowest ERA on the staff (3.21) and second highest strikeouts per nine innings pitched (12.21). a two-time All-Eastern Kansas League recipient, Dennis was ranked the No. 12 right-handed pitcher in Kansas, and the No. 8 overall prospect in the state in 2019 according to Perfect Game.

Sam Ireland

RHP • Jr. • 6-4 • 230 • R/R

Highlands Ranch, Colo. • Mountain Vista HS/Minnesota

2022 Stats: 4-5, 5.27 ERA, 71.2 IP, 38 BB, 80 SO in 14 appearances (13 starts)

Ireland heads to Kansas after spending last season as Minnesota’s Friday night starter. Ireland has spent the last three years in the Minnesota program and has thrown a combined 117.0 innings with twice as many strikeouts as walks (125 SO/62 BB). The two-time Academic All-Big Ten recipient was used as a two-way player in both 2020 and 2021. He was used only as a pitcher in 2022. Ireland received the Class 5A Player of the Year in Colorado twice while he was in high school.

Carson McKinney

RHP • R-Fr. • 6-3 • 240 • R/R

Birmingham, Ala. • Briarwood Christian School/Texas

2022 Stats: N/A

McKinney was at Texas for his freshman season before entering the transfer portal this spring and ultimately deciding to attend Kansas. He suffered an injury last fall that sidelined him for an extended period of time. In high school, McKinney pitched and played first base. He received numerous honors, including all-state first team honors for three years and Birmingham All-Metro team for three years.

Thaniel Trumper

RHP • So. • 6-3 • 190 • R/R

Fort Collins, Colo. • Fossil Ridge HS/Doane University

2022 Stats: 9-0, 1.15 ERA, 39.0 IP, 16 BB, 49 SO, 4 SV in 19 appearances

An NAIA All-American in 2022, Trumper comes to Kansas after an impressive season on the mound. Trumper was one of 11 pitchers in the NAIA to go undefeated with at least nine decisions last season. He also was named was named the GPAC Pitcher of the Year and All-GPAC first team. Opponents only managed to hit .157 against him. Trumper spent two seasons at Doane where he threw over 80 innings and struck out 100+ batters in 41 career appearances (one start).

JJ Tylicki

RHP • Jr. • 6-1 • 260 • L/R

Shawnee, Kan. • St. James Academy/Cowley Community College

2022 Stats: 0-0, 3.18 ERA, 5.2 IP, 7 BB, 5 SO, 1 SV in four appearances (one start)

Tylicki transfers to Kansas after spending two seasons at Cowley Community College. He made 18 appearances and tossed 24.1 innings over his two seasons at Cowley. The Tigers won the Jayhawk East championship twice and were the national champion runner ups in 2021. Tylicki attended St. James Academy in Lenexa, Kansas and played football, basketball and baseball. During his senior year in 2019, the baseball program won third at state.

POSITION PLAYERS

Michael Brooks

INF • R-So. • 5-11 • 190 • R/R

Wellington, Fla. • Palm Beach Central HS/Arkansas/UCF

2022 Stats: .261/.384/.438 (46-for-176), 6 2B, 2 3B, 7 HR, 37 RBI, 40 R, 9 SB in 58 games (52 starts)

Brooks comes to KU after originally starting his college career at Arkansas in the fall of 2020 before transferring to UCF for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Brooks redshirted in 2021 before stepping into a starting role in 2022. A majority of Brooks’ time in 2022 was spent at third base. At the plate, Brooks walked 33 times compared to 27 strikeouts last season. Coming out of high school, Brooks was ranked the No. 6 shortstop in Florida and the No. 23 shortstop nationally by Perfect Game.

Jackson Cobb

INF • R-So. • 5-11 • 175 • L/L

Texarkana, Texas • Pleasant Grove HS/Arkansas/Texas Tech/Crowder Community College

2022 Stats: .360/.458/.547 (58-for-161), 12 2B, 3 3B, 4 HR, 49 RBI, 49 R, 12 SB in 50 games

Cobb spent last season at Crowder Community College after playing at Texas Tech in the spring of 2021 and at Arkansas in the fall of 2020. Cobb’s run production was even as he was able to drive in 49 RBIs and score 49 runs. Crowder was Region 16 Champions and South Central District Champions last season. Cobb played baseball, basketball and football in high school before choosing to pursue baseball in college, despite having offers to play football. In high school, Cobb was the District MVP, Texarkana Player of the Year and first team All-State shortstop in 2019.

Collier Cranford

INF • R-Jr. • 6-0 • 175 • R/R

Zachary, La. • Zachary HS/LSU

2022 Stats: .133/.328/.222 (6-for-45), 2 2B, 1 3B, 6 RBI, 15 R in 31 games (13 starts)

Cranford arrives at Kansas following three years in the LSU program. Cranford played in 77 games with 36 starts over his three years at LSU, which included double-digit starts at shortstop, second base and third base. He is known for being an athletic infielder with good feet, good hands and a strong arm. In high school, Cranford helped lead his baseball team to a 5A District 4 championship all four years. Cranford will be joining fellow infielder Luke Leto and new head coach Dan Fitzgerald in coming to KU from LSU.

Cole Elvis

C • Sr. • 6-1 • 215 • R/R

Vacaville, Calif. • Vacaville HS/Cal

2022 Stats: .266/.343/.392 (59-for-222), 17 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 41 RBI, 24 R in 56 games (56 starts)

A four-year college veteran, Elvis is coming to KU after starting all 56 games for Cal a season ago. Elvis has served as Cal’s primary catcher for each of the last three seasons. He had his best season offensively in 2022 and also posted a .990 fielding percentage with just four errors in 405 defensive chances. Elvis recorded career highs in hits (59), RBIs (41), runs scored (24) and walks (27) this past year.

Sam Hunt

OF • R-So. • 5-11 • 190 • L/L

Flower Mound, Texas • Marcus HS/Texas Tech

2022 Stats: .348/.475/.457 (16-for-46), 5 2B, 13 RBIs, 12 R, in 22 games (13 starts)

Hunt is coming to Kansas from fellow Big 12 school Texas Tech. Hunt hit well in 2022 when he was given an opportunity. All 13 of his starts came in center field and he had a 1.000 fielding percentage in 33 chances. Hunt batted .333 in 13 games his senior year with three doubles, six RBIs, five runs and finished with a .415 on-base percentage. He was named to the 2020 Perfect Game All-American and All-Region Teams. Hunt was also placed on the All-District Team as an honorable mention his junior year.

Mike Koszewski

OF • R-So. • 5-11 • 180 • L/L

Oakbrook, Ill. • Montini Catholic HS/Cincinnati/Wabash Valley College

2022 Stats: .420/.531/.571 (86-for-205), 16 2B, 3 3B, 3 HR, 56 RBI, 75 R, 26 SB in 67 games

Koszewski transfers to KU following one year at Wabash Valley. Prior to Wabash Valley, Koszewski spent one season at Cincinnati. Koszewski put up strong numbers at Wabash Valley, including his ability to draw more walks than number of strikeouts. He walked 42 times compared to 26 strikeouts in 2022. Wabash Valley finished in fourth place in the JUCO World Series last season. In high school, Koszewski helped his team win a state championship in 2019 when he threw a complete game in the championship.

Luke Leto

INF • So. • 6-2 • 205 • L/R

Portage, Mich. • Portage Central HS/LSU

2022 Stats: .100/.308/.100 (1-for-10), 1 RBI, 2 R in 13 games (one start)

Leto joins Kansas after spending his freshman season at LSU. Out of high school, Let was ranked the No. 2 shortstop in Michigan in 2021 by Perfect Game. He played in 84 career games at Portage Central High School. He recorded a batting average of .491 in his senior season with 55 hits, with 13 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs, 35 RBIs, 73 runs and 34 stolen bases. Leto earned Michigan’s Mr. Baseball award, handed out annually by the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Janson Reeder

OF • Jr. • 6-0 • 210 • L/R

Edmond, Okla. • Edmond North HS/Cowley Community College

2022 Stats: .391/.495/.621 (91-for-233), 23 2B, 1 3B, 8 HR, 69 RBI, 73 R, 7 SB in 64 games

A 2021 second team All-American, Reeder is coming to KU following three years at Cowley Community College. Over three seasons at Cowley, Reeder has hit .387 with 67 extra-base hits and 160 RBIs in 136 games. He has walked 81 times compared to 67 strikeouts during his career at Cowley. While at Cowley, Reeder helped his team win two conference championships, two Region VI championships and they appeared in two World Series, including finishing runner up in 2022. Reeder led his team in home runs (12), hits (90), runs batted in (80) and tied for the highest batting average (.415) in 2021.