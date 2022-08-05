Salina, KS

Now: 83 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 105 ° | Lo: 75 °

Kansas Back on List Of States with Cheapest Gas

MetrosourceAugust 5, 2022

Kansas is back among the top 20 percent of states when it comes to low gas prices.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell to just over three dollars, 76 cents on Thursday in the Sunflower State, this as the corresponding national average went down, as well, to four bucks, 14 cents.

The cheapest prices at the pump were found in Texas, which posted a per-gallon figure of about three sixty-four yesterday. At the other extreme, California motorists were paying an average of five bucks, 54 cents on Thursday for every gallon.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Kansas Back on List Of States with ...

Kansas is back among the top 20 percent of states when it comes to low gas prices. As reported by...

August 5, 2022 Comments

Tips Sought in Catalytic Converter ...

Top News

August 5, 2022

Harmful Algae Prompts 13 Health Adv...

Kansas News

August 5, 2022

Teachers Head Back to School

Top News

August 5, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Back on List Of St...
August 5, 2022Comments
Harmful Algae Prompts 13 ...
August 5, 2022Comments
Three New Shows Coming to...
August 4, 2022Comments
McPherson Woman Pleads to...
August 4, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra