Kansas Back on List Of States with Cheapest Gas

Kansas is back among the top 20 percent of states when it comes to low gas prices.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell to just over three dollars, 76 cents on Thursday in the Sunflower State, this as the corresponding national average went down, as well, to four bucks, 14 cents.

The cheapest prices at the pump were found in Texas, which posted a per-gallon figure of about three sixty-four yesterday. At the other extreme, California motorists were paying an average of five bucks, 54 cents on Thursday for every gallon.