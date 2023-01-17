Kansas Back at Home Wednesday to Host WVU

Watch | Listen | Live Stats | Game Notes | Tickets

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following back-to-back road games, the Kansas Jayhawks are back home at Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Jan. 18, to face West Virginia in a mid-week Big 12 matchup.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW, with Josh Klingler and Brenda VanLengen on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.

Kansas has played two ranked opponents in the past three games and fallen to 12-4 (2-3 Big 12) on the year following an 80-74 defeat at No. 19 Oklahoma on Saturday. KU opened Big 12 play 2-0 for only the fourth time since the formation of the conference, and first time since 2012-13.

Wyvette Mayberry matched her season-high with 20 points at Oklahoma, as she hit 7-of-14 field goal attempts and all five of her free throws. Mayberry has scored in double figures three times in conference play and ranks fourth on the team with 10.4 points per game.

Kansas also got double-figure scoring games at OU from Zakiyah Franklin and Ioanna Chatzileonti. Franklin had 15 points and surpassed 1,200 career points in the process. She’s now 22nd on KU’s all-time scoring list with 1,204 points as a Jayhawk. Chatzileonti had 10 points and eight rebounds, good for her fourth game in double figures this season.

Taiyanna Jackson finished two points shy of a double-double as she totaled eight points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots against the Sooners. Jackson is the only player in the Big 12 averaging a double-double as she leads KU with 15.1 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. She’s also ranked third in the nation in blocked shots (48) and sixth in field goal percentage (64.2).

West Virginia is 12-4 (3-2 Big 12) this season under first-year head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. The Mountaineers feature the top scoring defense in the conference, holding opponents to 56.3 points per game on 37.2 percent shooting. WVU has won three straight games, defeating Kansas State, TCU and No. 18 Baylor after starting conference play 0-2.

Kansas and West Virginia have faced each other 22 times, with 20 coming since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 Conference a decade ago. WVU leads the all-time series 16-6, which includes a record of 8-3 in both Lawrence and Morgantown. Last season, Kansas swept the regular season series against WVU for the first time, winning 65-47 in Morgantown and 74-63 in Lawrence.

Kansas plays its third nationally-ranked opponent in the past five games as the Jayhawks head on the road to face No. 18 Iowa State on Saturday, Jan. 21. That game will tip off at 5 p.m. CT and be televised on ESPN+.