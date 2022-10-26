Kansas Athletics Announces Strategic Plan, ‘To the Stars’ to Navigate Changing Landscape

Strategic Plan | Full Strategic Plan | Summarized Strategic Plan

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics unveiled its strategic plan on Wednesday, which will serve as a roadmap to future success in an everchanging world of college athletics.

The title of the strategic plan is the phrase “To the Stars”, which is a nod to the Kansas state motto, “Ad Astra per Aspera” – to the stars through difficulties.

The purpose statement of the strategic plan is: “To profoundly enhance student-athletes’ lives through an unrivaled commitment to academic enrichment, health and well-being, character development and the pursuit of competitive excellence.

“Together, we will unite all Jayhawks as we inspire our campus community, alumni, donors and fans.”

The strategic plan is anchored by nine values critical to the University of Kansas and Kansas Athletics:

Integrity

Accountability

Commitment to Excellence

Resiliency

Optimism

Inclusivity

Authenticity

Competitiveness

Togetherness

The strategic plan was constructed by a 46-person committee who spent more than 14 months on the elaborate, comprehensive plan. More than 4,000 people were surveyed in the process in a commitment to diverse perspectives.

The strategic plan focuses on Kansas Athletics’ values, inclusive excellence, student-athlete wellness and experience, community engagement, philanthropy, financial sustainability and other critical areas for success.

Director of Athletics Travis Goff is committed to continuing to update the strategic plan as college athletics continues to evolve.

The full version of the strategic plan can be found here. A summarized version can be found here.