Kansas Athletics Announces 2022 Dates for Hawk Talk with Lance Leipold

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics has announced the dates and times for Hawk Talk with Kansas Football head coach Lance Leipold, which begins Monday, August 29 live from Johnny’s Tavern West Lawrence.

The hour-long show will feature the second-year Kansas coach, alongside the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni. The two will break down the upcoming game, recap the recent happenings in Kansas Football and have some fun interactive segments with Jayhawk fans in attendance.

The first show of the season will premiere on Monday, August 29 at 6 p.m., before shifting to Wednesdays for the following 11 weeks. The final show of the 2022 season will take place on Tuesday, November 22.

The full schedule is below. All shows will begin at 6 p.m.:

Monday, August 29

Wednesday, September 7

Wednesday, September 14

Wednesday, September 21

Wednesday, September 28

Wednesday, October 5

Wednesday, October 12

Wednesday, October 19

Wednesday, October 26 (Bye Week)

Wednesday, November 2

Wednesday, November 9

Wednesday, November 16

Wednesday, November 22

Each show is scheduled for 60 minutes. The show dates and times are subject to change. Check your local listing for availability in your area.

Hawk Talk can be heard around the state of Kansas on the Jayhawk Radio Network affiliates and KUAthletics.com, which will also feature a live audio stream of the show. Fans can also submit questions to Coach Leipold on KUathletics.com.

