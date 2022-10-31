Salina, KS

Kansas at Texas Tech Kickoff Set for 6 p.m.

KU Athletics ReleaseOctober 31, 2022

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ November 12 matchup at Texas Tech will kick off at 6 p.m. CT, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game will be Kansas’ 10th of the season and will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The matchup between the Jayhawks and Red Raiders will be the 24th meeting between the two teams, with Texas Tech leading the series at 21-2, including a 10-1 mark in Lubbock, Texas.

The 6 p.m. kickoff will be Kansas’ second evening kickoff of the season and its third game on ESPN+ this season. The Jayhawks enter the game at Texas Tech 2-2 on the road this season.

Kansas currently stands at 5-3 this season, including a 2-3 record in Big 12 play entering this weekend. Kansas will host No. 18 Oklahoma State at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2:30 p.m. on FS1, prior to its meeting with Texas Tech.

Fans looking to attend the Kansas vs. Oklahoma State game on Saturday, Nov. 5 can purchase single-game tickets in advance to avoid lines on game day. Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

