Kansas at St. John’s Moved to Dec. 3

KU Athletics ReleaseJuly 23, 2021

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big EAST-Big 12 Battle of Kansas at St. John’s has moved to Friday, Dec. 3 at newly built USB Arena in Elmont, New York, the conferences announced Friday.

The time of the contest and television information will be announced at a later date. The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 2.

The KU-St. John’s contest will be the first college basketball game held at USB Arena. The $1.1 billion multi-purpose venue will open this fall and is located adjacent to the historic Belmont Park racetrack. USB Arena will be the new home to the New York Islanders of the National Hockey League.

This will be the third Big EAST-Big 12 Battle with Kansas defeating No. 8 Creighton in the last meeting, 73-72, inside Allen Fieldhouse on December 8, 2021. The Jayhawks are 1-1 all-time in the Big EAST-Big 12 Battle, with Kansas’ loss coming at then-No. 18 Villanova, 55-56, on December 21, 2020.

The Kansas matchup with St. John’s will be the 14th in the series history, which dates back to 1950. Kansas has won the last two meetings and four of the last five matchups, with the most recent game resulting in an 82-74, KU victory on November 10, 2000, in New York City.

