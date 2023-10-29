Kansas at Iowa State Contest to Kick at 6 p.m. on ESPN

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football will head to Ames, Iowa, on Saturday, Nov. 4, for a game against Iowa State that will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and be televised on ESPN, the Big 12 announced Saturday night.

This will be the 103rd all-time meeting between Kansas and Iowa State in a series that dates back to 1898. The long-time conference rivals have played in each season since 1932, with Kansas leading the series 51-45-6. ISU, however, holds the advantage 25-3-3 in games played in Ames. Last season, KU picked up its first win over the Cyclones since 2014 with a 14-11 victory in Lawrence. The Jayhawks are now looking for the program’s first win over ISU in Ames since 2008.

Kansas will be appearing on ESPN for the second time this season, with the first resulting in a 38-27 Jayhawk victory over BYU on Sept. 23.

Kansas moved to 6-2 on the year and 3-2 in Big 12 play with a 38-33 victory over No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday. The win, which qualified the Jayhawks for a bowl game for the second-consecutive season, was KU’s first over Oklahoma since 1997 and first home win over a Top 10 opponent since 1984.

Iowa State improved to 5-3 on the year and 4-1 in league play with a 30-18 victory at Baylor on Saturday. The Cyclones have now won three straight games and ISU is 3-1 at Jack Trice Stadium this season.

Kansas fans still have two chances to catch the Jayhawks in action at home this season, with KU hosting Texas Tech on Nov. 11 before the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State on Nov. 18. Fans interested in attending those games can purchase single-game tickets in advance to avoid lines on game day. To purchase tickets, and for more information, please click here.