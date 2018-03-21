Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 51 ° | Lo: 44 °

Kansas Antelope Poachers Caught

Todd PittengerMarch 21, 2018

Kansas Game Wardens have arrested three people in connection with a poaching case.

Back in October wardens responded to a report of dead and possibly poached antelope on in Morton County. Evidence collected at the scene indicated that both antelope were shot with a rifle out of an open rifle season and left in the field to rot. Evidence also suggested that the suspects had little or no regard to the freshly drilled winter wheat field and drove through the field to kill the antelope.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism after five months and numerous anonymous tips, game wardens have closed the case. This week game wardens obtained full confessions from three subjects involved in the “senseless killing” of these antelope. Charges are pending.

The agency credits tips from the public to solving the case.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Registration Open For Fort Hays Sta...

Fort Hays State University’s Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science Summer Academy will offer f...

March 21, 2018 Comments

Kansas Antelope Poachers Caught

Kansas News

March 21, 2018

Volunteer Kansas Accepting Seed Gra...

Top News

March 21, 2018

UPDATE: Arrest in Plainville Murder...

Top News

March 21, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Registration Open For For...
March 21, 2018Comments
Kansas Antelope Poachers ...
March 21, 2018Comments
Discover the Wild Side wi...
March 21, 2018Comments
TV Stolen From a Salina M...
March 21, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH