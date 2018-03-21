Kansas Antelope Poachers Caught

Kansas Game Wardens have arrested three people in connection with a poaching case.

Back in October wardens responded to a report of dead and possibly poached antelope on in Morton County. Evidence collected at the scene indicated that both antelope were shot with a rifle out of an open rifle season and left in the field to rot. Evidence also suggested that the suspects had little or no regard to the freshly drilled winter wheat field and drove through the field to kill the antelope.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism after five months and numerous anonymous tips, game wardens have closed the case. This week game wardens obtained full confessions from three subjects involved in the “senseless killing” of these antelope. Charges are pending.

The agency credits tips from the public to solving the case.