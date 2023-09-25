Kansas and UCF to Meet at 3 p.m. on FOX

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 24 Kansas will host Big 12 newcomer UCF at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 7, with the game being televised on FOX, the conference announced Monday.

This will be the first all-time meeting between the Jayhawks and the Knights, who joined the league on July 1st after previously competing in the American Athletic Conference since 2013. UCF is currently 3-1 on the year, and 0-1 in league play after dropping their Big 12 debut at Kansas State, 44-31, on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The game against UCF will be Kansas’ second appearance on FOX under head coach Lance Leipold, first since the Jayhawks faced No. 12 Kansas State at the end of the 2022 regular season.

Kansas is 4-0 (1-0 Big 12) on the year and ranked No. 24 in the latest AP poll following a 38-27 victory over BYU in the conference opener on Sept. 23. Since the start of the 2022 season, Kansas has a record of 7-2 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, which includes playing in front of four sold out crowds in that time. The Jayhawks return to action on Saturday, Sept. 30, with a matchup of Top 25 teams at No. 3 Texas. Kickoff from DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin is set for 2:30 p.m. CT in front of a nationally televised audience on ABC.

In addition to the game, Kansas Athletics and K Club honor Jayhawk greats Tony Sands and Nick Reid by inducting the duo into the Kansas football Ring of Honor at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium that day. The Ring of Honor is the highest honor bestowed upon Kansas football letterwinners, with Sands and Reid becoming the 24th and 25th members to be inducted into the Ring of Honor.

Fans interested in attending the Kansas vs. UCF game can purchase single-game tickets in advance to avoid lines on game day. To purchase tickets, and for more information, please click here.