Kansas Among Strong Field Revealed for 2021 ESPN Events Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks are among the eight-team field to play at the 2021 ESPN Events Invitational, the tournament announced on Thursday. The tournament will be held November 25-28, 2021 at HP Field House at ESPN World of Sports near Orlando, Florida.

The eight-team field will include Kansas, Alabama, Belmont, Dayton, Drake, Iona, Miami (Fla.) and North Texas.

Formerly known as the Orlando Invitational in 2019-20, the tournament has a new name and logo for its 14th year. Maryland won the most recent invitational in 2019, while Kansas most recently won the tournament in 2014 after defeating No. 20 Michigan State, 61-56, in the tournament Championship.

The tournament features a bracket format with 12 games over three days. Each team competes in one game per day regardless of results. A full bracket and schedule of games will be made available at a later date.

Of the eight teams in the field, five reached the 2021 NCAA tournament, while three of the eight teams are ranked in ESPN.com’s “Way Too Early Top 25,” including No. 5 Kansas, No. 8 Alabama and No. 23 Belmont.

More information on the 2021 ESPN Events Invitational can be found here.