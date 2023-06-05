Kansas Amber Alert Issued

An Amber Alert has been issued in an attempt to locate four children who were taken by their mother and may be in danger.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, at 10:34 am Monday Au’Vae Riley, Da”avien Riley Jr., Ty’rell Riley, and Aunila Riley were taken by their mother Dontresha Shabree Thomas.

Statements by Dontresha to the father indicate that all of the children are in imminent danger.

Dontresha left from 2105 SE Swygart in Topeka travelling in a unknown direction in a silver 2009 GMC Acadia bearing KS temporary license plate number C953627.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen the missing children, suspect, or suspect vehicle. If you have other information on a missing child, call 911 or the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9200.