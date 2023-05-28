Kansas Agriculture Board to Meet

The Kansas State Board of Agriculture will meet for its regular quarterly board meeting on Thursday.

According to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, the meeting will from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Kansas Department of Agriculture office at 1320 Research Park Dr. in Manhattan.

The meeting is open to the public. This meeting will be held in person only.

For more information or to receive a copy of the agenda, please contact Auburn Wassberg at [email protected]. Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.

