Kansas Agencies Heading to Florida

Kansas agencies are sending a team to Florida to help with storm response efforts.

A Type One Swift Water Search and Rescue Team left for Florida last night.

The task force will help with response to Tropical Storm Helene until October 8th.

The storm is expected to become a hurricane today, and would be the fourth hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. when it hits Florida’s Gulf Coast probably late Thursday.

Forecasters say Helene could make landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 3 hurricane as it intensifies over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. A hurricane warning has been issued for parts of Florida’s Gulf Coast and evacuations began Tuesday for some coastal areas. Up to 15 feet of storm surge is possible in Florida’s Big Bend area.