Kansas AG Mulls Lawsuit to End Illegal Transgender Changes To Driver’s Licenses

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is moving ahead in his efforts to prevent sex changes from being listed on state driver’s licenses.

Kobach has called it a “cut-and-dried” case and says the law is clear about preventing people from changing their sex listing. Kobach says his effort comes in response to

Democratic Governor Laura Kelly, who announced that sex-change information in state driver’s licenses would continue, despite the current law. Kansas is among a handful of states prohibiting trans residents from amending their driver’s licenses.

The state has changed the listed gender on a drivers license for less than a thousand people over the last four years.